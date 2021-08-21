What More Do You Want from Us? – Ghanaians Hit Hard On Sarkodie for Saying In Nigeria That He’s Not Celebrated At Home

During his media tour on one of Nigeria’s top radio stations, Nigerian presenter Osi Suave opined that Ghanaians have not celebrated Sarkodie enough considering his enormous contribution to Ghanaian and African music.

“I think you do not get enough credit as you’re supposed to. I don’t know if it’s the way the Ghanaian music industry is structured or set up. Or generally, people just, you know how maybe when you sing too much to somebody, ‘oh he would always put out fire music and they tend to move on,” said Suave.

“You know from the BET’s to the things you have done especially putting the Ghanaian music industry on the map, I don’t think you get credit enough because when you look at the way Nigerians actually celebrate their own. When there is a David or a Wiz, I look at Ghana, and it’s just ‘its Sarkodie and…”