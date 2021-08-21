Collective effort won Burna Boy, Wizkid the Grammy Award — Nigerian Government

<!– –>

Burna Boy and Wizkid

The Nigerian government has said the collective efforts of Nigerian musicians helped Burna Boy and Wizkid, bag a Grammy Award.

Folorunsho Coker, the Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation director-general, said so in a statement released in Abuja.

Mr Coker said “apotheosis of recognition of Nigerian creative expression in the global space in more recent times was the Grammy honours accorded to two Nigerian musicians,” Burna Boy and Wizkid in March.

He explained that this was due to collective efforts “appear as the culmination of the efforts of numerous artistes from the country,” whose various musical forms and styles “have widely come to be acknowledged as touchstones of excellence.”

At the 63rd Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, Burna Boy’s ‘Twice as Tall’ album emerged winner of the ‘Best Global Music Album’ while Wizkid won best music video for his contribution to Beyonce’s hit song ‘Brown Skin Girl’.

He lsited the likes of Fela Anikulapo-Kuti to Haruna Ishola, Sonny Okosuns, William Onyeabor, and Oliver de Coque. Others include the Lijadu Sisters, Sikiru Ayinde Barrister, Orlando Julius Ekemode, and I.K. Dairo.

He went on to list King Sunny Ade, Chief Stephen Osita Osadebey, Ebenezer Obey, Prince Nico Mbarga, Majek Fashek, King Wasiu Ayinde Marshall, Femi Kuti, 2Face, Nneka, Asa, D’Banj, PSquare, Banky W, Tiwa Savage, Yemi Alade; and, of course, Phyno, Timaya, Davido, Harry Song, and Sound Sultan as part of those who have done their best to place Nigerian on the spot light.

“They define standards and set the artistic pace for a growing world community – whether in the genius of their productions, messages, or unique add-ons, like dance accompaniments,’’ Mr Coker said.

