Malawi: Jomo Osman – The Mayor Who Dared to Take Action

By Burnett Munthali

Blantyre City Mayor Isaac Jomo Osman is being hailed as a hero for standing up to the thugs terrorizing Limbe. The video of him slapping a suspected criminal has sparked debate, but let’s be real – the woman would’ve faced much worse at the police station. Isn’t it time we support our leaders who are fighting crime?

When the chikwanje gangs were on the loose, where were the human rights organizations? Crickets. Now they’re making noise because a mayor took matters into his own hands. The people of Blantyre are with Jomo – he gave them hope when institutions failed.

The mayor’s actions show he’s serious about making Blantyre safe. Let’s back him up instead of politicizing the issue. We should support leaders who take bold action against crime!

Source: Maravipost.com