Malawi President Peter Mutharika Govt Vows Backing for Free Press at Salima Media Gala

By Jones Gadama

Government has pledged to keep supporting journalists and safeguarding media freedom, saying a free press is vital to Malawi’s growth and accountability.

Minister of Information and Communications Technology Dr Shadric Namalomba delivered the assurance Sunday at Sunbird Livingstonia in Salima during the 2026 World Press Freedom Day commemorations and MISA Malawi Media Awards Gala Dinner.

He said President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika sent him to represent the administration, a move he described as proof of State House’s regard for the media.

“The President wants the media to know they will never walk alone,” Namalomba told the gathering, adding that authorities are working to ensure reporters can operate without fear while advancing human rights, development, and peace.

MISA Malawi Chairperson Golden Matonga welcomed government’s remarks and noted steps taken to create a better working climate for journalists.

He urged officials to build on the moment with consistent, open, and unscripted dialogue with the press to deepen trust and strengthen press freedom. Matonga also expressed gratitude to President Mutharika for contributing K10 million toward the event.

Both speakers agreed that sustained collaboration between government and the media remains key to national progress, with Namalomba reiterating that the administration views independent journalism as a partner in development, not an adversary.

Source: Maravipost.com