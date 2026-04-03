My Take on It: Best medicine cabinet is found in the foods we already use and eat

By Janet Karim

29 Then God said, “I give you every seed-bearing plant on the face of the whole earth and every tree that has fruit with seed in it. They will be yours for food. – Genesis 1:29

31 So whether you eat or drink or whatever you do, do it all for the glory of God. 1 Corinthians 10:3`

Over the past few months and some years, I have been through some serious illnesses and injuries. To some extent I have become an expert on many of the treatments for them. To my great surprise, many of the medications prescribed (both prescribed and over-the-counter), are oftentimes found either in foods that we eat or some ingredients we add to our food when cooking. I get into philosophical mode when I marvel and commend how human medical science has advanced since the times of our grandparents. And then again in philosophical mode, I am amazed at how our ancestors survived without the advantage of the advances made by modern medical science.

Philosophies of past and present wonders, I am here to advise before rushing to the pharmacy the next time you or a member of your family is unwell, consider first aid from your food cabinet or refrigerator. They turn out to be inexpensive, free of the additives of pharmaceutical scientists, and in the face of the current fuel crisis, these are in your house or a neighbor’s.

1. The first is turmeric. Even scientists boast of this spice – found in many kitchen cupboards as a food additive – to be widely recognised for its potent anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. This is because of the compound curcumin. I find it a great ingredient to reduce joint pain and arthritis. It also helps my digestion, and heart and brain health. Some doctors have even given turmeric credit to lower “bad” cholesterol, crediting the ingredients of turmeric to “improve blood flow, and reduce oxidative stress, supporting overall cardiovascular health.” I take a full teaspoon of ground turmeric into my tea before going to bed.

2. Many households have bottles of cloves that are a great food enhancement for rice and even baking. I was recently told by my Ghanaian friend/elder sister at church when she heard I had a bad tooth and gum ache. She advised me to soak a spoonful of cloves in some hot water and to chew the cloves two or three times a day. Medical science research again boasts of the spice to kill bacteria. They state that because of antimicrobial properties, cloves can help stop the growth of microorganisms like bacteria. Despite the almost chilly-taste as I chew, I have had less challenges with gum and tooth pain. This is a great boost to oral health.

3. The third is Nivea, the thick skin cream used to prevent dry skin. A friend of mine visiting me from Malawi once told me, to “always have a jar of the thick Nivea in your bathroom cabinet.” She said the cream is great as a skin ointment, but works wonders for bee stings, and insect bites such as mosquitoes. The cream also works wonders for cuts, boils and other skin growths and warts. The cream contains mineral oil, paraffin, waxes, water and octyldodecanol. And this is one of the inexpensive skin creams in the pharmacies.

4. The fourth and my favorite is the papaya fruit (skin, fleshy fruit and seeds). The papaya enzymes found in all three sections of the fruit contain papain, which are proteolytic. These help to break down proteins and support improved digestion, bloating and give you constipation relief. I often buy papaya and have advised many mothers with young children to give them papaya fruit regularly to help in their digestive systems. Papain can also help reduce inflammation that is related to throat infection, joint issues, and post-surgical swelling.

5. The fifth is a seconder to the fourth item in our food cabinets: curing the cold and flu. Always keep plenty of fruits that are rich in vitamin C. Such fruits as oranges, tangerines, grapefruit, lemons), kiwi, strawberries, blueberries, cranberries, papaya, and mangoes, which help support the immune system. The berries are high in antioxidants and nutrients such as quercetin, which fight inflammation. Other fruits such as avocado (helps in improving blood levels), guava, sugar canes, watermelon (aid in hydration, and help reduce respiratory inflammation), bananas, and the legendary apples. Lastly the tomato, not thought of as a fruit, but is; it is rich in vitamin C and antioxidants. The fruit helps in strengthening immunity against infection.

6. The only expensive item in this list is tonic water. I learned recently that drinking tonic water (not a very tasty drink due to one of its ingredients), due to small amounts of quinine, helps reduce nighttime leg cramps. The quinine in tonic water has been known to have muscle-relaxing potential. But because of the quinine, this should be used in moderation.

7. Number 7 is black tea, without sugar helps stop diarrhea.

8. Last, but not least, drink plenty of water every day. This hydrates the body, keeps you cool. But most importantly prevents you from getting headaches. Drinking water is highly effective for treating headaches caused by dehydration, which occurs when the body lacks sufficient fluid, causing the brain to temporarily shrink away from the skull. Proper hydration reduces headache intensity and frequency by restoring fluid balance, preventing headaches, and reducing the severity of migraines.

Six of the items on this list can be found readily in our homes. When I recall my maternal and paternal grandparents’ homes, there were always plenty of fruit trees in their backyards. Thus, while we marvel and clap hands for advances in modern medical science, our ancestors had the knowledge, they just did not have a modern word for it. Stay healthy.