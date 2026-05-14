Malawi: Leaders Urged to Keep Politics Out of Kamuzu Day Celebrations

By Our Reporter

LILONGWE (AGV): As Malawi commemorates the life and legacy of its first president, Dr. Hastings Kamuzu Banda, analyst urged attendees to wear national colours instead of party-specific attire to ensure the event remains inclusive.

Political analyst Chimwemwe Tsitsi told Maravipost that the annual event, led by the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), honours Dr. Banda, who also once served as president of the main opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP).

“Given the national significance of the occasion, banning party clothing is a reasonable step to ensure the commemoration is respectful of all political affiliations,” Tsitsi said.

The MCP recently announced plans to hold a separate commemoration, citing what it described as the government’s failure to keep the official event apolitical.

During a press briefing, the party said the DPP-led event did not adequately invite all relevant dignitaries, including former presidents and opposition leaders.

“The failure of the current President, Professor Peter Mutharika, to attend the function cannot justify excluding former presidents, including the immediate former president and MCP leader, Dr. Lazarus Chakwera, from the official event,” Tsitsi added.

He further noted that the controversy highlights the urgent need for leaders to separate party politics from national events and safeguard the dignity of commemorations that honour Malawi’s history.

Source: The Maravi Post