Malawi: When apologies arrive too late to matter: Atupele Muluzi’s “time to rest” mea culpa

By Jones Gadama

Atupele Muluzi says he wants to “clarify respectfully and sincerely” the remarks he made during last year’s campaign about President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika, specifically the line that “it is time for him to rest.”

He insists the comments were never meant as an insult, that he respects the democratic choice Malawians made in electing an 85-year-old president, and that his words were about governance, transition, and generational renewal.

The problem is timing, context, and credibility.

Elections ended in October 2025. It is now May 2026. That is seven months, Mr. Muluzi. Seven months after the verdict, after the government was sworn in, after the political season moved on. If you did not mean what you said, why wait until the dust settled to say so? If the remarks were merely about governance and leadership transition, why did you not make that clarification on the campaign trail when it mattered? An apology that arrives seven months later, after the political cost has been tallied, does not look like contrition. It looks like damage control.

Let’s be clear about what happened. During the campaign, your message centered less on what you would do for Malawi and more on why Peter Mutharika should leave.

“Time to rest” was the soundbite. It played well on podiums, but it did not answer the question voters were asking: Why are you the better choice? In Machinga, your own home district, the answer came back twice. Rejected in 2019. Rejected again in 2025. If anyone should be talking about leadership transition and generational renewal, it is a politician whose own people have twice said no. The logic is simple: you cannot tell an 85-year-old to step aside while you cling to a candidacy your constituency has twice rejected. If renewal matters, start at home.

When apologies arrive too late to matter: Atupele Muluzi’s “time to rest” mea culpa

Throw in the towel from active frontline politics and spend your energy building the next generation inside the UDF, mentoring candidates, and developing policy. That would be consistent. What you did was not.

The substance of your clarification does not help. You now say your comments were “rooted in concern for governance, leadership transition, and the need for every political movement to consciously prepare and empower the next generation of leaders.” That is a fine position to hold. But it was not the argument you made in 2025. On the stump, the debate was not about institutional delegation, constitutional offices, or the role of the Vice President. It was about age. It was about stamina. It was about telling an elected president to retire. That is not a policy debate. That is a personal framing device. You cannot rebrand it as sober governance analysis seven months later and expect people to forget what was actually said.

The timing becomes even more problematic when you look at what has happened since October 2025.

The “old man” you told to rest has been in office for six to seven months, and the results are visible. Prices of maize, the staple that determines whether millions eat or go hungry, are now affordable in most markets across the country. That did not happen by accident. The government moved quickly to release maize from strategic reserves, tightened control over agricultural input distribution, and coordinated with ADMARC to stabilize supply. For households that spent 2024 and early 2025 choosing between school fees and food, this matters. It matters more than any speech about transition.

On education, the administration rolled out free secondary education. Tuition barriers are down, and thousands of students who were at risk of dropping out are back in class. This is not a promise for 2030. It is happening now. It builds on earlier investments in classroom construction and teacher recruitment.

For a country where school fees are one of the main reasons girls leave school, this policy is transformative.

Infrastructure has also moved. Road works on the Zomba-Blantyre corridor and sections of the M1 have resumed. Rural feeder roads that were impassable in the rains are being graded. These are the kinds of projects that connect farmers to markets and reduce post-harvest losses. In energy, stalled negotiations have been revived, with a renewed push to bring new generation capacity online and reduce load shedding. None of this is theoretical. It is on the ground, in communities, within half a year of taking office.

You argue that strong governance requires delegation and the meaningful use of all constitutional offices, including that of Vice President Dr. Jane Ansah. Fair point. But that argument would carry weight if you had made it as a policy proposal during the campaign, not as a post-election footnote to an apology.

The current administration has, in fact, moved to strengthen delegation. Dr. Ansah has been given visible responsibilities in coordination and oversight. If your concern was genuine, you would acknowledge that. Instead, the clarification reads like an attempt to reclaim moral high ground after the electorate rejected your framing.

There is also the matter of consistency. You say political differences should never be confused with personal hostility. Agreed. But the campaign you ran did not model that distinction. The “time to rest” line was personal. It was about an individual’s age and perceived capacity. It was not about a policy platform. If you wanted to elevate the debate, you had the platform. You chose not to use it. You spent precious time castigating Peter Mutharika instead of articulating why you were the better candidate, what your economic plan was, how you would fix the foreign exchange shortages, and how you would keep inflation down. Voters noticed.

Let’s talk about that record. President Mutharika’s current term is still young, but the direction is clear. Food security is stabilizing. Free secondary education is on track. Infrastructure projects are restarting. These are not small things.

In Malawi, where 80% of the population lives rurally and depends on agriculture, maize prices determine political fortunes. When maize is affordable, households can plan. Children stay in school. Clinics are not overwhelmed by malnutrition cases. You can debate the long-term sustainability of these interventions, but you cannot deny that they are happening, and happening quickly.

That reality undercuts your original premise. If the argument was that an 85-year-old cannot govern, the first six months of this term are a rebuttal. Governance is not about age alone. It is about judgment, experience, networks, and the ability to make decisions under pressure. Peter Mutharika has those. He also has a political team that understands how to move projects from cabinet to implementation without waiting for donor approval. That is why roads are being graded, why input distribution improved, why maize prices dropped.

Your apology also ignores the basic principle of political accountability. If you say something on the campaign trail, you own it. You do not get to redefine it as “concern for governance” after you lose. Malawians are not confused. They know when a line is a dig and when it is a policy point.

“Time to rest” was a dig. It was meant to signal that Mutharika was too old, too tired, too out of touch. Now that he is governing and delivering, the line looks worse, not better.

There is a deeper issue here about how opposition politics is conducted in Malawi. For too long, the strategy has been to personalize politics, to make elections about who should go rather than what should be done. That approach worked in 2020 when the mood was for change at any cost. It did not work in 2025 because voters had seen what happens when promises are not matched by delivery. They chose experience and a track record on food, education, and infrastructure over vague calls for generational change.

If you believe in generational renewal, model it. Step back. Let younger UDF leaders contest in Machinga. Invest in policy research, constituency development, and party structures. That is how you create transition. Not by telling the president to rest while you run again. Not by issuing clarifications seven months after the fact.

The other thing your statement does not address is the democratic mandate. Malawians elected Peter Mutharika knowing his age. They weighed it against his record and his plans. They decided. You say you respect that decision. Good. But respect means accepting the outcome and engaging the government on policy, not revisiting campaign talking points under the guise of an apology.

Finally, consider the message this sends to young people. Many of them supported you because they wanted a break from old politics. But what they saw was old politics with a younger face: personal attacks, vague promises, and now a late apology. If you want to be the face of renewal, act like it. Renewal is not a slogan. It is a practice. It is about building institutions, mentoring successors, and admitting when your strategy failed.

So here is the bottom line, Mr. Muluzi. Your apology is overdue. It comes too late to change the meaning of what you said. It comes after voters rejected you twice in Machinga. It comes while the government you criticized is delivering on food, education, and infrastructure. If you meant what you said in 2025, stand by it. If you did not, say so immediately, not seven months later. And if you truly believe in leadership transition, start with yourself.

Malawi does not need more statements about respect. It needs politicians who respect voters enough to present clear plans, accept results, and contribute constructively when they lose. The country has moved on.

The “old man” you told to rest is governing. Maize is affordable. Children are back in school. Roads are being fixed. That is the record. Your clarification does not change it.

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