U.S. flights return to Venezuela, furthering ties

An American Airlines flight from Miami landed in Caracas April 30, resuming direct commercial air service between the United States and Venezuela after a seven-year hiatus. Flight 3599, painted red, white and blue to celebrate America’s 250th birthday, landed at Simón Bolívar International Airport in Caracas at 1:22 p.m. local time.

“By reconnecting Miami and Caracas, the United States and Venezuela are restoring a critical commercial artery that will accelerate investment, rebuild supply chains and strengthen the bonds between our people and our nations,” said Chargé d’Affaires John Barrett of the U.S. Embassy in Caracas.

The historic restoration of direct commercial passenger flights is a milestone under the Trump administration’s three-phase plan for Venezuela.

The Trump administration remains committed to advancing the three‑phase plan for Venezuela’s stabilization, economic recovery and political reconciliation, and democratic transition.

The State Department resumed operations at the U.S. Embassy in Caracas in March.