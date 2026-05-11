UK LABOUR MP CATHERINE WEST ABANDONS LEADERSHIP CHALLENGE AGAINST STARMER

By Burnett Munthali

LONDON – (MaraviPost) -Labour MP Catherine West has backed down from her leadership challenge against UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, but has called on him to step down by September, citing the need for a new leader to take the party forward.

West, who represents the Hornsey and Friern Barnet constituency, had given Starmer’s cabinet until Monday to challenge him for the party leadership, warning that if no senior minister stepped forward, she would attempt to trigger a leadership contest herself.

However, West announced that she would not pursue the challenge, saying that she had secured assurances from Starmer that he would set out a clear timetable for his departure.

“I have been clear that the prime minister needs to set out a clear plan for the future of the party and the country,” West said in a statement.

Starmer has been under pressure following Labour’s disappointing performance in recent elections, including losses in England, Wales, and Scotland.

West’s challenge was seen as a significant test of Starmer’s leadership, but it appears that she has decided not to pursue it further.

The Labour Party has been struggling to regain momentum since its defeat in the 2019 general election, and Starmer’s leadership has been criticized by some on the left of the party.

West’s decision not to pursue the challenge may be seen as a blow to those calling for a change in leadership, but it is unlikely to be the end of the matter.

First Posted: The Maravi Post