SECURITY COUNCIL LIVE: Emergency briefing on Ukraine amid escalating Russian attacks

The Security Council meets in emergency session at 3pm to address the escalating conflict in Ukraine. The open briefing follows a formal request from Kyiv citing a surge in Russian aerial bombardments, including devastating strikes on the city of Dnipro. Ukraine has reported that between late March and mid-April, more than 5,000 drones and missiles were launched, killing dozens of civilians and injuring hundreds more. Follow full meetings coverage below and UN News app users can follow here. Source UN News