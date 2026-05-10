Zawiya refinery rebounds: Libya’s oil sector shows resilience amidst clashes

By Burnett Munthali

Libya’s Zawiya refinery, a critical component of the country’s oil infrastructure, has resumed full operations after a brief shutdown due to intense clashes near the facility.

The refinery, located about 40km west of Tripoli, was forced to halt production and evacuate tankers from the port as heavy shelling struck multiple locations inside the complex.

The Zawiya Oil Refining Company, operator of the refinery, reported that the shutdown was a precautionary measure to protect employees and facilities.

The National Oil Corporation (NOC) confirmed that fuel supplies to Tripoli and surrounding areas were not immediately affected, thanks to existing storage reserves and buffer stocks.

The refinery’s capacity is around 120,000 barrels per day, making it Libya’s largest functioning oil refinery.

It is connected to the 300,000-bpd Sharara oilfield and plays a vital role in supplying fuel to the domestic market.

The clashes near the refinery are part of a larger security operation launched by the Zawiya Security Directorate against criminal groups and wanted individuals.

The operation aims to restore stability and security in the region.

Despite the resumption of operations, concerns remain about the vulnerability of Libya’s oil infrastructure to armed conflicts and political instability.

The Zawiya refinery has faced repeated disruptions in recent years, highlighting the need for more robust security measures to protect critical energy assets.

The international community has expressed concern over the situation in Libya, with the United Nations Support Mission in Libya urging armed groups to stay away from oil installations.

As Libya’s oil sector navigates these challenges, the country’s economic prospects hang in the balance.

With oil revenues crucial to funding public spending and imports, any prolonged disruption to production could have far-reaching consequences.