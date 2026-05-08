The Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (MERA) still Posting high fuel prices due to the conflict in the middle East

By Chisomo Phiri

The Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (MERA) has announced a reduction in the price of petrol, offering some relief to motorists and consumers amid the rising cost of living.

According to the latest adjustment, the price of petrol has dropped by K463 per litre, from K6,672 to K6,209 per litre.

Despite the decrease in petrol prices, MERA has maintained the price of diesel at K6,687 per litre.

Diesel is widely used in public transportation, agriculture, and industry, meaning many sectors will continue operating under the same fuel costs.

In the latest fuel price review, MERA has also reduced the price of industrial kerosene by 1.97 percent.

However, the price of Jet A-1 fuel remains unchanged.

At Kamuzu International Airport (KIA) in Lilongwe, Jet A-1 will continue selling at K5,439 per litre, while at Chileka-based Bakili Muluzi International Airport (BMIA) in Blantyre, the price remains K5,423 per litre.

The development comes as Malawians continue to closely monitor fuel prices due to their direct impact on transport costs, commodity prices, and the broader economy.

Source: The Maravi Post