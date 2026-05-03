PRESS FREEDOM TAKES CENTER STAGE AS CHIHANA SALUTES MALAWI JOURNALISTS

By Shaffie A Mtambo

Malawi’s Second Vice President Enock Kanzingeni Chihana has delivered a strong message of support to the country’s media, praising journalists for their courage and vital role in safeguarding democracy.

In a statement released to mark World Press Freedom Day on May 3, 2026, Chihana joined President Arthur Peter Mutharika and the global community in commemorating the day under the theme of promoting peace through press freedom.

Chihana described journalists as the “watchdogs of democracy” and “the voice of the voiceless,” highlighting their critical responsibility in informing citizens and holding leaders accountable. He emphasized that a free and independent media remains the backbone of a thriving multiparty system.

The Second Vice President further applauded media practitioners across Malawi for their resilience and dedication, noting that their work continues to shape national development and strengthen transparency in governance.

He also reassured the nation that government remains committed to protecting media freedom, ensuring the safety of journalists, and promoting access to information key pillars in building trust and unity.

Chihana called on journalists to maintain professionalism and responsibility in their work, urging collaboration between media and government in driving Malawi toward a more informed and prosperous future.