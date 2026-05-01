By Jones Gadama

President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah of Namibia has named retired Malawian High Court Judge Dr. Michael Mtambo as an Acting Judge of the High Court of Namibia.

The appointment was confirmed Wednesday by Judiciary spokesperson Ruth Mputeni. According to the Namibian presidency, Nandi-Ndaitwah exercised her constitutional mandate to make the appointment following a recommendation from Namibia’s Judicial Service Commission.

Back home, the news has been welcomed by Malawi’s top judicial office. Chief Justice Rizine Mzikamanda sent a message of congratulations to Dr. Mtambo, praising the cross-border recognition of Malawian legal expertise.

“The entire judiciary extend heartfelt congratulations to the Honourable Dr. Justice Mtambo (Rtd) on his appointment as Acting Judge of the High Court of Namibia,” reads part of the message shared on the Judiciary’s official page.

Dr. Mtambo served for several years on Malawi’s High Court bench before his retirement. His new role in Namibia is seen as a milestone for regional judicial cooperation and a nod to his experience on the bench.

President Nandi-Ndaitwah, who became Namibia’s first female president earlier this year, has committed to bolstering the independence of the judiciary and deepening ties with legal institutions across Southern Africa.

By Jones Gadama