By Chisomo Phiri

A High Court in Kampala, Uganda, has sentenced 39-year-old Christopher Okello Onyum to death after finding him guilty of murdering four children.

Onyum committed the offence on 2 April this year at Ggaba Early Childhood Development Centre, where he reportedly posed as a parent and claimed he wanted to pay school fees for a child.

According to evidence presented in court, Onyum used a knife to kill four children aged between one and two years.

The accused denied the charges through his lawyers, claiming he suffered from a mental illness.

However, the court rejected the claim, stating that no sufficient evidence was provided to support the defence.

In its ruling, the court noted that the crime was extremely serious and warranted the highest punishment under the law.

The judges therefore ordered that Onyum who is a dual citizen of Uganda and the United States(US), be executed following his conviction for the offences.