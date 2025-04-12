Tanzania’s main opposition leader charged with treason, raising concerns of authoritarian crackdown

By Jones Gadama

Tanzania’s main opposition leader, Tundu Lissu, has been charged with treason, a move that has sparked widespread concern about the country’s deteriorating human rights record and the potential for authoritarian crackdown.

Lissu, the chairman of the Chadema party and runner-up in the 2020 presidential election, was arrested on Wednesday after a rally in the southwestern region of Ruvuma and subsequently charged with treason for comments he made last week calling on the public to obstruct elections due later this year.

The treason charge, which carries the death penalty in Tanzania, has raised eyebrows and sparked criticism from human rights activists and opposition supporters.

Lissu’s party, Chadema, has accused President Samia Suluhu Hassan of reviving the repressive methods of her predecessor, John Magufuli, who died in office in 2021.

This development has signaled a troubling shift in the nation’s political landscape, with many fearing that Tanzania is sliding back into authoritarianism.

The charge of treason against Lissu has brought fresh scrutiny to President Hassan’s human rights record as she bids for re-election. Initially, Hassan was praised for easing restrictions on the opposition and media after taking office in 2021, following Magufuli’s death.

However, her administration has faced mounting criticism from human rights activists over a series of arrests and unexplained abductions and killings of political opponents.

In recent months, there have been several high-profile arrests and abductions of opposition figures, sparking concerns about the government’s commitment to respecting human rights. The opposition has accused the government of trying to silence dissenting voices and stifle opposition ahead of the October general election.

Lissu’s arrest and subsequent treason charge are seen as part of a broader pattern of intimidation and harassment of opposition leaders.

The “No reforms, no election” campaign, led by Lissu’s Chadema party, has been gaining momentum in recent weeks, with many calling for electoral reforms ahead of the October general election.

The party has petitioned the High Court to demand reforms, citing concerns about the integrity of the electoral process.

The international community has also taken notice of the developing situation in Tanzania, with human rights organizations and Western governments expressing concern about the government’s handling of opposition voices.

The United States and European Union have issued statements calling for the Tanzanian government to respect human rights and ensure a free and fair electoral process.

In response to the criticism, President Hassan has maintained that her government is committed to respecting human rights and has ordered an investigation into reported abductions.

However, many remain skeptical about the government’s intentions and the effectiveness of these investigations.

As the October general election approaches, tensions are running high in Tanzania, with many fearing that the country is on the brink of a major crisis.

The treason charge against Lissu has raised the stakes, and the international community is watching closely to see how the situation unfolds.

The outcome of this case will have significant implications for Tanzania’s democracy and human rights record.

If Lissu is found guilty, it could set a chilling precedent for opposition leaders and activists, further eroding the country’s fragile democratic institutions.

The treason charge against Tundu Lissu has sparked a national debate about the state of democracy and human rights in Tanzania.

As the country heads towards a critical election, the international community is urging the government to respect human rights and ensure a free and fair electoral process.

The fate of Lissu and the future of Tanzania’s democracy hang in the balance, and the world is watching closely.

