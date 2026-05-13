African leaders gather to chart course for continental growth and cooperation

By Burnett Munthali

KAMPALA- (AGV)- The Pan African Business Forum (PABF) extends its warmest congratulations to H.E. President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni on his inauguration, marking a significant moment in Uganda’s history and a new chapter in Africa’s pursuit of prosperity.

This important occasion comes at a critical juncture for Africa, as the continent continues to navigate discussions around industrialisation, regional cooperation, energy transformation, critical minerals, investment, and long-term economic development.

These themes are central to Africa’s growth and development agenda.

The PABF was represented at the inauguration by Atupele Austin Muluzi, Vice President and Head – Africa Industries Committee, who engaged with fellow African leaders, policymakers, and stakeholders on issues relating to Africa’s economic future and strategic positioning within the evolving global economy.

Muluzi’s participation underscores the PABF’s commitment to fostering dialogue and cooperation among African nations.

The engagement provided a platform for African leaders to share insights and best practices on driving industrialisation, leveraging regional cooperation, and harnessing the continent’s vast resources for sustainable development.

The discussions also focused on promoting investment and economic diversification, key to Africa’s long-term prosperity.

The PABF remains committed to supporting dialogue, cooperation, and sustainable development across the African continent.

Through its initiatives, the Forum aims to promote economic integration, industrial development, and private sector growth, ultimately contributing to Africa’s economic transformation.

As Africa navigates the complexities of the global economy, the PABF’s efforts will focus on fostering collaboration, innovation, and entrepreneurship, driving growth and development across the continent. With its vast resources and youthful population, Africa is poised to become a major player on the global stage.

Source: The Maravi Post