Betting-Led Entertainment Platforms Are Changing Online Gambling in South Africa
SouthAfricanCasinos.co.za says South Africa’s online gambling market is moving into a new phase, as betting-led platforms expand beyond traditional sportsbook products and become broader digital entertainment destinations. The trend is being driven by a market where sports betting now plays the leading role in gambling activity. The National Gambling Board’s audited statistics for the 2024/25 financial year show total […]
The post Betting-Led Entertainment Platforms Are Changing Online Gambling in South Africa appeared first on Africa Feeds.