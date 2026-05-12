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Betting-Led Entertainment Platforms Are Changing Online Gambling in South Africa

Elwin Mandowa

SouthAfricanCasinos.co.za says South Africa’s online gambling market is moving into a new phase, as betting-led platforms expand beyond traditional sportsbook products and become broader digital entertainment destinations.  The trend is being driven by a market where sports betting now plays the leading role in gambling activity. The National Gambling Board’s audited statistics for the 2024/25 financial year show total […]

The post Betting-Led Entertainment Platforms Are Changing Online Gambling in South Africa appeared first on Africa Feeds.

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