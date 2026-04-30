Suspension of Rev Maduka for Fake Prophecies: A Welcome Development

By Leo Igwe

The Advocacy for Alleged Witches applauds the Anglican Communion for suspending Rev Ifunanya Maduka for engaging in fake miracles and prophecies. In a letter addressed to this minister, that was circulated on social media, Rt. Rev Dr. Owen Nwokolo, Bishop of the Niger, urged Maduka to discontinue operating as an ordained pastor after admitting involvement in the ‘unholy practice’ of ‘arranged and manipulated prophecies’ involving persons whom he induced or paid for that purpose, while presenting ‘such acts as genuine prophetic manifestations from God’. Expressing his disappointment, Bishop Nwokolo noted that efforts to call Maduka to order were unsuccessful and elicited false and misleading assurances from the cleric.

He stated: “From the evidence available to us, your conduct raises grave ecclesiastical moral and disciplinary concerns, including involvement in false prophecy, abuse of the name of God, deception of the faithful and the general public, and conduct capable of amounting to obtaining money under false pretence”. Bishop Nwokolo further stated: “Such actions are wholly inconsistent with the calling, and sacred responsibilities of an ordained minister of God”

AfAW commends Bishop Nwokolo for suspending Maduka and highlighting the virus of fake prophecies. Maduka is not alone in this shady business. The ‘holy practice’ is pervasive. It constitutes a cankerworm in the fabric of the society. Many clerics engage in fake prophecies and use misguided pronouncements to mislead and extort money from the faithful and the general public.

Many clerics are reckless and irresponsible. They fake revelation and ministrations from God. Many ordained ministers impute witchcraft and demonic possession and conduct spurious exorcisms and deliverances. They fuel occult fears, suspicions and anxieties, accusing and implicating innocent people, and inciting hatred and violence in families and communities. Pastors of the Anglican Communion and other churches stage miracles and faith healing; they manipulate the gullible public and use false pretences to obtain money in the name of God and Jesus Christ. It is essential to highlight the shameful and unconscionable activities of Maduka. Disciplinary actions against him should serve as a deterrent to other unscrupulous ministers and clerics.

Leo Igwe directs the Advocacy for Alleged Witches