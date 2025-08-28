You are here

Nigeria: Nurses strike disrupts healthcare at hospitals

Elwin Mandowa

Healthcare in many hospitals in Nigeria has been disrupted as a result of an ongoing strike by nurses and midwives. The strike has enters second day on Thursday with the nurses demanding improved remuneration, better working conditions and increased recruitment. They had issued a two-week ultimatum to the government but proceeded with the strike after […]

