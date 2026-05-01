Iran Warns Next War Will Be A “World War”; IRGC Urges the World to not Take Sources from Donald Trump

Iran’s one of the military officers General Naqdi said that if war continues that will lead to world war and Iran will make sure that happens. The Major General in a TV talk show clarified that Iran still possesses the capacities and abilities to produce more missiles, some of the advanced types have not yet been used.

On the other hand, Iran’s Speaker Galibaf said the Strait of Hormuz has been reversed back to its wartime situation and added no tanker will pass without Iran’s permission. Direct fire on any tanker if they try to evade Iran’s Navy.

IRGC in a statement urged the inhabitants of earth to take source from Iran’s Navy only, regarding the Strait of Hormuz. No word of Trump has any value in this regard, they further added.