Trump administration implements sweeping changes to federal policies on gender and diversity

By Burnett Munthali

In a significant policy shift, President Donald Trump signed two executive orders on Monday that redefine federal government stances on gender and diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives. These orders, proclaimed under the administration’s broader “restoring sanity” agenda, signal a return to more traditional frameworks for addressing gender and race in federal policy.

The first executive order, addressing gender recognition, mandates that the U.S. government recognize only two sexes, male and female, as determined biologically at birth. The order stipulates that federal agencies adopt “clear and accurate language” to reflect this distinction in all policies and documentation.

The order requires the use of “sex” instead of “gender” in federal terminology and directs agencies like the State Department and Department of Homeland Security to ensure all government-issued identification documents, including passports and visas, reflect the biological sex of the holder.

The policy aims to “defend women’s rights and protect freedom of conscience” by limiting access to gender-specific spaces, such as domestic abuse shelters, to those biologically aligned with their designated sex. The administration argues that this approach protects the dignity, safety, and well-being of women while addressing broader societal concerns about the “erasure of sex in language and policy.”

This directive marks a reversal of policies implemented during the Biden administration, which allowed citizens to select a gender-neutral “X” marker on passports. Following Trump’s order, the State Department removed instructions for updating gender markers from its website.

Additionally, the order prohibits the use of taxpayer funds for gender-transition-related health care and instructs federal agencies to rescind guidance documents promoting transgender inclusion, such as the “White House Toolkit on Transgender Equality.”

The second executive order targets diversity, equity, and inclusion programs within federal agencies. Terming such initiatives as “discriminatory,” the order mandates the elimination of DEI-related offices and policies within 60 days. It also discontinues environmental justice programs and equity-focused grants.

In his inaugural address, Trump emphasized his administration’s commitment to a “colorblind and merit-based” society, criticizing efforts to “socially engineer race and gender into every aspect of public and private life.” The order frames DEI initiatives as divisive and economically costly, arguing for a return to policies that judge individuals by their “character, not the color of their skin.”

The executive orders have sparked strong reactions from both supporters and critics. Conservative groups applauded the move as a restoration of traditional values and a rejection of what they view as radical ideologies. Meanwhile, LGBTQ advocates and civil rights organizations condemned the policies as discriminatory and harmful.

Jennifer C. Pizer, chief legal officer at Lambda Legal, denounced the gender recognition order, asserting that it undermines the existence and rights of transgender and nonbinary individuals. Pizer indicated that legal challenges are imminent, arguing that the orders violate equal protection rights guaranteed under the Constitution.

Jin Hee Lee, director of strategic initiatives at the NAACP Legal Defense Fund, raised concerns about the rollback of DEI programs, warning that the elimination of initiatives addressing racial and social inequality could reverse progress in civil rights.

Legal experts anticipate significant logistical challenges in implementing the gender order. For example, transgender individuals with an “X” gender marker on their passports may face difficulties traveling internationally and re-entering the United States. The policy could also lead to immediate changes in federal facilities, such as moving transgender individuals in prisons or shelters to spaces aligned with their birth sex.

The implementation of these orders is expected to face extensive legal battles. While some changes, such as the reclassification of sex on federal documents, could take effect quickly, others—such as revisions to health care and housing policies—may require months or years to finalize. Legal experts predict that courts could issue injunctions to block parts of the orders as challenges make their way through the judicial system, potentially reaching the Supreme Court.

The orders also highlight broader cultural and political divisions in the United States. As corporations like Meta, McDonald’s, and Walmart announce reductions in their own diversity initiatives, the Trump administration’s actions reflect a growing backlash against DEI and gender inclusivity across sectors.

Trump’s executive orders mark a defining moment in his administration’s efforts to reshape federal policies on gender and diversity. While supporters view the measures as a defense of traditional values and a rejection of progressive ideologies, critics warn of the potential harm to marginalized communities and the erosion of civil rights protections. As these policies unfold, the United States faces a contentious debate over the balance between individual rights and societal norms.

