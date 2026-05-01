By Burnett Munthali

CHAMBISHI, COPPERBELT PROVINCE – (AGV) In a show of unwavering commitment to Zambia’s progress, President Hakainde Hichilema galvanized support for his government’s development agenda during a high-energy community engagement in Chambishi.

The President’s visit was marked by a groundswell of enthusiasm from residents, who turned out in force to demonstrate their backing for the United Party for National Development’s (UPND) vision for the country.

Addressing the crowd, President Hichilema underscored the administration’s achievements in key sectors, including mining, energy, and infrastructure development.

He reiterated that the government’s focus remains steadfast on translating economic growth into tangible benefits for ordinary citizens, with job creation a top priority.

The President also used the occasion to issue a clarion call to citizens to participate actively in the democratic process, urging Chambishi residents to make their voices heard in the upcoming elections on August 13th.

“Every vote counts, and collective action is key to national progress,” he emphasized, warning that abstaining from the electoral process could result in missed opportunities for development.

President Hichilema’s engagement in Chambishi is part of a broader tour of the Copperbelt aimed at fostering community ties and ensuring citizens are informed and involved in national development efforts.

The President expressed gratitude to the people of Chambishi for their warm reception, describing it as a vote of confidence in the government’s agenda.

The UPND leader’s message resonated with the crowd, who responded with cheers and applause, underscoring the strong bond between the government and the people.

As Zambia moves forward, President Hichilema’s visit to Chambishi serves as a powerful reminder of the importance of unity and collective action in shaping the country’s future.