By Jones Gadama

Kanengo Police in Lilongwe have arrested two women, Annie Kazembe and Suzgo Mhango, on suspicion of attempting to sell a stolen motor vehicle.

The suspects were apprehended on April 30, 2026, in Area 25C while trying to dispose of a Honda Fit, believed to have been stolen.

According to police, the duo allegedly presented forged documents in a transaction involving the sale of the vehicle at a price of K13 million to a buyer identified as Labson Chiumia. Authorities say investigations into the matter are still underway.

The arrest is part of ongoing efforts by police to combat vehicle theft in the country.

In recent months, there have been several cases of stolen vehicles being sold in the country, highlighting the need for increased vigilance.