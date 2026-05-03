By Burnett Munthali

The Nigerian government is offering free flights to its citizens who want to leave South Africa permanently due to the recent wave of xenophobic attacks. The move is aimed at alleviating the hardships faced by Nigerians living in South Africa, where violence and looting have been reported in cities like Johannesburg, Pretoria, and Durban.

The Nigerian Consulate in South Africa, in collaboration with the Nigerian Citizens Association in South Africa (NICASA), has begun arranging repatriation flights for willing citizens. Around 600 Nigerians are expected to return home, with the first flight carrying 320 people.

The decision comes after two Nigerians were killed in separate incidents linked to the violence, and many have reported attacks, losses, and staying indoors to avoid being targeted.

The estimated population of Nigerians in South Africa varies significantly, with figures ranging from roughly 30,000 in official surveys to higher, unofficial estimates. Nigerians in South Africa, often professionals, students, and entrepreneurs, face challenges, including rising anti-immigrant sentiment and xenophobic incidents. Recent tensions have prompted Nigeria to plan voluntary evacuations

Source: maravipost.com