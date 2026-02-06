Lost in the crowd of the world’s giants- kings, presidents, stars & me, Pt.2

By Janet Karim11 The counsel of the Lord stands forever, the plans of His heart to all generations. 12 Blessed is the nation whose God is the Lord, the people He has chosen as His own inheritance. — Psalm 33:11-12



17 And let the beauty of the Lord our God be upon us, and establish the work of our hands for us; yes, establish the work of our hands. – Psalm 90:17

What do Dr. H. Kamuzu Banda, Robert Mugabe, Emperor Haile Selassie I, Prince Charles (now King Charles), Michelle Bachelet, Aung san suu Kyi, Benjamin Netanyahu, Hosni Mubarak, Harold Wilson, Richard Nixon, Bingu wa Mutharika, Joyce Banda, Arthur Peter Mutharika, Bakili Muluzi, Lazarus Chakwera, Archbishop Desmond Tutu, Reinhard Bonnke, Dr. Ann Gloag, Shaquille O’Neal, Bono, Steve Kekana, Robert De Niro, Ziggy Marley, Mbilia Bel, and Malcom-Jamal Warner have in common?

These 25 people have all met Janet Zeenat Karim. In other words, it has been my privilege to have met, interact with, breathe the same air, and speak with them even! Imagine: me and these giants of all giants of the world! There may be others, but the 25 Eminent People I have met, please allow me to give one or two sentences of each interaction. They have grandly added to my character. I count it a big privilege, honor, and blessing to have met them.

This is Part 2.

1. Arthur Peter Mutharika: Current Malawi President, whom I thought I was meeting for the first time when he was Chairman of the 1995 Constitutional Conference when he was a law professor at Rutgers University. He informed me that he had known our family for far longer.

2. Bakili Muluzi: I was honored to have been among the first two journalists to interview President-elect Muluzi, thanks to then Secretary-General Harry Thomson who made it possible. The other journalist was BBC broadcaster Veronique Edwards.

3. Lazarus Chakwera: Former President Chakwera, Vice President Jane Ansah, former Law Commissioner Anthony Kamanga, and I were classmates at Chancellor College (current University of Malawi).

4. Archbishop Desmond Tutu: As a diplomat at the Malawi Mission to the UN in New York, I got to meet a lot of famous people and it was my pleasure to go up to many famous people and tell them I am a diplomat from Malawi. One famous person I said this to was Nobel Peace Prize laureate Archbishop Desmond Tutu.

5. Reinhard Bonnke: In 1986, Evangelist Reinhard Bonnke came to Malawi. I was a Muslim, I was also a journalist. After sending reporters to his crusade meetings several times to get a story – and none bringing anything, I decided to go myself. I sat in the last row of the meeting venue; as far away as I could. After speaking for about 45 minutes, the evangelist made an altar call, in no time, I was at the foot of the stage, giving my life to Jesus and into the arms of Pastor Barbra Tippet (Malawi’s first female ordained pastor. The year 2026 is my 40th year as a born again Christian.

6. Dr. Ann Gloag: I was privileged to meet Scottish philanthropist Gloag who funded Malawi’s first fistula hospital. I assisted her to get government letters and approval nod for the 12-bed fistula ward in Lilongwe.

7. Shaquille O’Neal: Another big name I met at the UN was Shaq, who was gracious enough to agree to have a picture taken with me so I could show my sons who are avid fans.

8. Bono: Diplomatic missions at the UN occasionally invited election officers to functions to meet prominent people from their countries who would assist them in their bid to be elected to vacant positions on boards and agencies. One year, Ireland brought music icon Bono. At the reception when Bono mentioned that his wife does philanthropy work in Malawi, I raised my hand and shouted yeah! During picture-taking time, Bono requested to have a picture taken with me.

9. Steve Kekana: Thanks to Oscar Thomson, during his Music Promoter days, when he invited Steve Kekana to Malawi, he invited me when I was a features editor of the Daily Times, to travel with the SA maestro on a helicopter (first and last) to his Lilongwe concerts. I was up, close, and personal with Steve Kekana, the great music icon.

10. Robert De Niro: The night UN diplomats were hosted to a celebration of the first Nelson Mandela Day by the South African Mission, I learned Robert De Niro was coming. I looked at the door where guests used to come into the reception area, and there was no one at the door, so I went and waited for the movie star. When he, his wife, and former Mayor Dinkins arrived, I was with the group of eminent persons for 15 minutes, taking them to their seats, pictures being taken by my friends. Later the South African Mission staff asked me to ask my friend (Mr. De Niro) if they could have their pictures taken with him. “Any friend of Janet is a friend of mine,” was De Niro’s response.

11. Ziggy Marley: The son of Bob Marley came to a concert at the UN. After the concert, ambassadors and line diplomats were given the opportunity to have pictures taken with the reggae superstar. It looked like all the ambassadors came and were up front, taking their time. I quickly thought and shouted: “Hey Ziggy, I was in the same class with your dad, can I take a picture with you?” He was so excited he beckoned me to come over; I shamelessly overtook the ambassadors and rushed up front. Again, my friends took pictures of me and my former “classmate’s” son.

12. Mbilia Bel: Another Malawi Music Promoter that I knew was the late Isaac Chirwa. He brought Mbilia Bel to Malawi and asked me to interview her. It was awesome, especially when during the concert, she invited my husband and I to dance with her on stage.

13. Malcom-Jamal Warner: Once in a while a television show is produced that becomes an international hit. The Cosby Show is one such show. One day Theo Huxtable (played by Malcom-Jamal Warner) came to the UN. I couldn’t help myself; I shouted, calling his television name: “Theo! Theo!” His smile was infectious and as I approached, he took my hand and I straight told him, my sons were raised like him and I have three Theo Huxtables in my house. Pictures click, click, click….

Thank you, good people, you have grandly added to my character. I count it a big privilege, honor, and blessing to have met them.