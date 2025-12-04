Some home health remedies still working in modern era

By Janet Karim

“If you will listen carefully to the voice of the LORD your God and do what is right in His eyes, if you pay attention to His commands and keep all His statutes, I will not bring on you any of the diseases I brought on the Egyptians, for I am the LORD who heals you.” –

Exodus 15:26

“But He was pierced for our transgressions, He was crushed for our iniquities; the punishment that brought us peace was on Him, and by His stripes we are healed.” — Isaiah 53:5

And evening having come, they brought to Him many being possessed with demons, and He cast out the spirits with a word and He healed all those being sick, — Matthew 8:16

As I prepared to write this week’s article, I was led to write on home health remedies that still work even with all the advances that have been made in modern medicine. On her part, my best friend Gloria sent me a 7-part advisory on home care medical actions to better health. Talk about spirits speaking to spirits! I am aiming for 30 home health care actions that can save lives before the medics come. Our grandparents used many of them, and they lived great lives

The 7-part advisor is as follows:

1.When your heart races at night and you can’t calm down at night, take four slow breaths in and six out. You’ll see how your chest opens up.

2. When you walk into a room and forget why you are there, inhale peppermint or rosemary oil in the morning. This wakes up your sleeping brain.

3. If your knees hurt and you find it difficult to get up off of your chair, rub warm turmeric or ginger oil into your knees. Pain melts like it was never there. These herbs have healed inflammation over the years.

4.When you have a bloated stomach and food doesn’t digest as it should, start your morning with two cups of grapes. The grapes sweep years of buildup in your colon and also sharpen your foggy mind and take years off your face.

5. When your stomach is swollen that you cannot eat, and pain keeps you up at night, and you know you are constipated, eat a pawpaw (papaya), pumpkins, or boiled cabbage.

6. When your hair starts thinning and your edges start disappearing, eat three dates every day. Your hair is not dying from age, it is dying from starvation. Dates are rich in iron, and they pump iron straight into the bloodstream and wake your roots back up.

7. When you are tired, even after much sleep, sip warm lemon and ginger when you wake up. This mixture clears out all the mucus clogging your system, opens your breath and wakes you up from the inside.

8. When strength seems to disappear from your body, start keeping water melon seed. These have magnesium, zinc, and proteins. These are nutrients that your body is crying for as you gorge on processed food. (from https://vm.tiktok.com/ZMAobnFGT/, captured on 12.04.2025)

9. When you have a cough, take honey. The thick texture of honey may help reduce the urge to cough by coating and soothing the throat. Honey’s anti-inflammatory properties may also play a role.

10. When your throat is sore and the pain causes a burning sensation, boil some water, pour one teaspoon of salt and gargle three times a day.

11. When you get burned (splattering oil or open fire), rub Aloe Vera. If Aloe Vera is not available, dub the affected area with toothpaste (Colgate is the best).

12. Bloated stomach or inflammation of joints? Drink one teaspoon of turmeric with water. But also eating sliced pineapples helps reduce joint pain and inflammation.

13. When you cannot sleep, drink Chamomile tea.

14. Blood pressure – A 202 review of studies, Trusted Source, concluded that garlic supplements reduce blood pressure in people with high blood pressure. The researchers linked this to a 16% to 40% lower risk of experiencing cardiovascular events.

15. Cold treatment from eucalyptus leaves a plus, as congested sinuses are steamed into health. Add a few drops of eucalyptus oil to a pot of water, boil, and remove the pot from the stove. Drape a towel over your head and shoulder… the vapor carries droplets of oil into your sinuses and loosens congestion.

16. Peppermint oil seems to reduce spasms in the digestive tract. And when applied to the skin, it can cause surface warmth, which relieves pain beneath the skin. It may also help to “cool” the skin, and relieve itching. Some people use peppermint for irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), indigestion. and bedsores. It is also used for anxiety, insomnia, and migraine headaches.

17. Grandma was right: Chicken soup can be good for a cold. Studies show it can ease symptoms and help you get rid of the cold sooner. It also curbs swelling and clears out nasal fluids.

18. Hot Baths are good for all kinds of things that affect your muscles, bones, and tendons (the tissues that connect your muscles to your bones), like arthritis, back pain, and joint pain.

19. Ice Pack Use a bag of frozen peas or simply a plastic bag or wet towel with ice in the first 48 hours after an injury to help with pain and swelling. No ice? Cold water will work as well.

20. Vitamin C for allergies. Although Vitamin C is one of the most popular home remedies for the common cold, it is also a remedy for allergies.

21. Nivea is the all-magic cure forblisters or boils on the skin and other parts of your body.

22. Thyme tea for coughs – Thyme is a natural expectorant that relaxes the respiratory tract and loosens mucus.

23. Blackberry tea for diarrhea — Blackberries are rich in tannins, substances that can tighten mucous membranes in the intestinal tract. They have long been used as a treatment for diarrhea. If blackberry tea is not available, ordinary tea (without milk or sugar) works fine.

24. Cucumber for eye strains — Lie on your back and place one cucumber slice (about one-eighth inch thick) over each closed eye. Cucumbers contain antioxidants that studies have shown help decrease swelling and relieve pain.

25. Too thin blood or low blood count, then eat avocados, spinach or other green leafy vegetables. In abundance.

26. If you are on blood thinners, avoid eating any of the foods mentioned in Number 25!

27. Lavender oil for foot odour – Lavender essential oil not only smells good but also has antibacterial properties that help kill germs. Before bed, rub a few drops of oil onto your feet and massage it in. Lavender is also a good room deodorizer.

28. Yes, stop eating red meats if you have gout, but also try cherries for gout. People who ate about 20 cherries every day were less likely to experience flare-ups of gout, according to a study of 633 patients with the condition.

29. Sugar for hiccups — A spoonful of sugar doesn’t just help the medicine go down; when it comes to hiccups (contractions of the diaphragm), it is the medicine. “Eating the grainy sugar crystals forces you to swallow harder than normal, and this resets your diaphragm” to stop the spasms, says Claire Martin, a California-based nutritionist.

30. Pressure for neck pain — With your thumb or your fingertips, apply steady pressure on the painful spot on your neck for three minutes. Research shows that this simple acupressure technique helps loosen tight muscles to lessen pain. 10 percent effective!

31. Cranberry juice for urinary tract infections — A study of 373 women with a history of urinary tract infections (UTIs) showed that those who drank a glass of cranberry juice daily had a 40 percent reduction in the number of UTIs compared with those who drank a placebo.

Happy home health treatment!