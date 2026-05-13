Fear grips communities as muslim leaders condemn witchcraft-linked killings

By Shaffie A Mtambo

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Fresh concerns have emerged over the growing wave of mob justice in Malawi after seven people were reportedly killed in separate attacks linked to witchcraft accusations in districts such as Chikwawa, Nsanje and Mzimba.

As tension continues to rise in some communities, the Muslim Association of Malawi has stepped forward to strongly condemn the killings, warning that the country risks losing its sense of humanity and respect for life.

MAM chairperson Sheikh Idrisa Muhammad said the disturbing incidents show the urgent need for religious leaders to unite and help rebuild moral values among citizens before violence becomes normalised.

Police have already arrested 46 people in connection with the attacks, with authorities continuing investigations into the brutal murders that have left many families in mourning.

Reacting to the developments, Sheikh Muhammad described the killings as barbaric and contrary to Islamic teachings, saying no religion supports the taking of innocent lives.

He said Islam teaches believers to protect life, seek justice through lawful procedures and avoid punishing people based on rumours or suspicion.

The Muslim leader also condemned the torture and burning of suspected individuals, saying such acts reveal a dangerous culture of lawlessness spreading in parts of the country.

According to Sheikh Muhammad, accusing people without concrete evidence is both unjust and sinful, adding that anger and fear should never replace proper investigations.

He has since appealed to Malawians to stop taking the law into their own hands and instead report concerns to police and other responsible authorities.

Sheikh Muhammad has also challenged law enforcement agencies to ensure that everyone involved in the killings is brought before the courts, saying justice for the victims and their grieving families must prevail.

Source: The Maravi Post