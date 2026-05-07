GHANA PETITIONS AFRICAN UNION OVER XENOPHOBIC ATTACKS IN SOUTH AFRICA

By Jones Gadama

Ghana has formally reported South Africa to the African Union following recurring xenophobic attacks targeting African nationals, including Ghanaians living and doing business in the country.

Accra says it has petitioned the AU to table the matter at the continental body’s Eighth Mid-Year Coordination Meeting, citing complaints of harassment, intimidation, and threats against its citizens.

Ghanaian authorities said the move follows periodic crackdowns and protests linked to immigration in South Africa that have left African nationals vulnerable.

The government is calling for AU intervention and urging regional leaders to uphold the principles of free movement, safety, and protection of Africans residing in other member states.

Accra described the petition as part of efforts to secure a regional solution and prevent further escalation of tensions.

The development adds to growing concerns over the treatment of foreign nationals in South Africa, an issue that has drawn criticism from several African countries in recent years.