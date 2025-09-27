Ghana’s President Mahama removes the Chief Justice from office
Ghana’s President John Mahama has removed the country’s Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo from office. Earlier on Monday, a committee set up under the country’s Constitution submitted a report making the said recommendation to Mahama. At a short ceremony, Mahama received the report of the committee which he constituted under Article 146(6) of the constitution to […]
