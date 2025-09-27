You are here

Ghana’s President Mahama removes the Chief Justice from office

Elwin Mandowa

Ghana’s President John Mahama has removed the country’s Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo from office. Earlier on Monday, a committee set up under the country’s Constitution submitted a report making the said recommendation to Mahama. At a short ceremony, Mahama received the report of the committee which he constituted under Article 146(6) of the constitution to […]

