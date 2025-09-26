Security Council LIVE: Resolution to avoid ‘snapback’ of UN sanctions on Iran fails
The UN Security Council has voted down an effort by China and Russia to extend sanctions relief to Iran for six months under the nuclear deal – formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action. The so-called “snapback” mechanism remains in force which will see sanctions reimposed on Tehran this weekend, following the termination of the JCPOA. Follow our live coverage below; UN News app users can go here. Source UN News