Ghana mourns two ministers and 6 others killed in a helicopter crash
Ghana has declared three days of national mourning following the tragic death of two ministers and six others. They were all killed in a helicopter crash on Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/12FIVxk1Qs — Felix Kwakye Ofosu (@FelixKwakyeOfo1) August 6, 2025 The military helicopter crashed at Adansi Brofeyedu while en route to Obuasi in Ghana’s Ashanti region for a […]
