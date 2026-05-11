Malawian Chawinga sisters shine: Temwa hat-trick in USA, Tabitha wins in Europe

By Shaffie A Mtambo

Malawian women’s football continues to shine on the global stage as the Chawinga sisters deliver yet another unforgettable weekend of success in both the United States and Europe.

Scorchers forward Temwa Chawinga stole the headlines in the United States after producing a sensational hat trick for Kansas City Current in their dominant 3-0 victory over Chicago Stars in the National Women’s Soccer League.

The performance marked a historic milestone for Temwa, as it was the first time she has scored three goals in a single match since joining the American side.

Her clinical display ensured Kansas City Current walked away with maximum points, strengthening their push in a highly competitive league.

Despite her brilliant form, Temwa has not enjoyed a fully smooth start to life in the NWSL, having missed several matches earlier in the season due to injury setbacks.

However, her recent return to full fitness appears to have reignited her attacking power, with the striker now scoring three goals in just four appearances since returning to action.

Her impact has already lifted Kansas City Current to sixth position on the table, with the team collecting 12 points from eight matches so far this season.

Meanwhile in Europe, it was also a moment of celebration for the Chawinga family as Scorchers captain Tabitha Chawinga added another trophy to her growing collection.

Tabitha’s OL Lyonnes side delivered a commanding performance, defeating Paris Saint-Germain Women 4-1 in the final of the Coupe de France on Sunday.

The victory secured her third trophy of the season, further cementing her reputation as one of Africa’s most decorated and influential women footballers on the global stage.

First Posted: The Maravi Post