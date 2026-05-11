Witchcraft: Malawi Police arrest 9 more over false genital disappearance claims

By Chisomo Phiri

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Police have arrested nine more people suspected of being involved in spreading false information about the alleged disappearance of private body parts, a rumor that has led to the killing of innocent people and caused panic in the lower Shire districtsc of Chikwawa and Nsanje.

The latest arrests bring the total number of suspects arrested in connection with the matter to 14.

Deputy National Police Spokesperson Alfred Chimthere has identified the suspects as Boniface Beka, Clement Kaduya (39), Precious Kaduya (39), Shadrick Sande (20), Chisomo Eliasi (18), Jeremiah Esaya (20), Edward Fatsani (20), Nelson Andisen (18), and Beatrice Geofry (42), all from Nsanje District.

According to Chimthere, medical examinations conducted on individuals who claimed that their private parts had disappeared confirmed that there was nothing abnormal with their bodies.

Yesterday, National Police Spokesperson Lael Chimtembo told the local media that police have intensified security operations in the two aforementioned districts to deal with individuals spreading the false claims and to arrest all those connected to the killing of four people.