Malawi: 43 charged with murder over false genital mutilation rumors in Chikwawa

Jones Gadama

Deputy Inspector General of Police in Malawi, Noel Kayira, has said that all 43 people arrested in connection with mob violence and the spread of false claims about genital mutilation will face charges of murder without distinction.

The suspects have now been taken to the Chikwawa Magistrate’s Court to answer the charges.

According to Kayira, those who spread the rumors have been examined by medical personnel, and the results show that their genital organs are intact and functioning normally.

The arrests follow a wave of mob attacks and mob justice incidents linked to the false allegations that had caused panic in several communities. Police say the charges are intended to send a clear message against the spread of false information that leads to violence.