By Burnett Munthali

China’s Commerce Ministry has issued a formal blocking order against US sanctions on five Chinese refineries accused of buying Iranian oil, citing violations of international law. The move targets Hengli Petrochemical, Shandong Jincheng Petrochemical Group, Hebei Xinhai Chemical Group, Shouguang Luqing Petrochemical, and Shandong Shengxing Chemical.

The US had imposed sanctions on these “teapot” refineries, claiming they supported Iran’s oil economy. However, China argues this is an overreach of US jurisdiction and an attempt to restrict normal economic activities. The blocking order prohibits Chinese companies from complying with the sanctions, sparking concerns of escalating trade tensions.