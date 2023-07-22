Malawi convicts Chinese national over child- racist content

A Chinese national has been convicted by a Malawian court for trafficking and procuring children to take part in entertainment.

Lu Ke, also known as Susu, has been handed a 12-month prison sentence, which he has already served in police custody.

He has been ordered to leave the country within seven days and is barred from ever returning.

Lu Ke was arrested last year following an investigative report which showed him filming Malawian children making personalised greeting videos, some of which included racist content.

The videos were being bought for up to $70 (£55) on Chinese social media and internet platforms.

– Advertisement –



When news of his offensive videos broke, he fled to neighbouring Zambia as Malawian authorities issued a warrant of arrest against him.

He was arrested and convicted of entering the country illegally and was then extradited to Malawi.

He was denied bail and has been in police custody until his sentencing on Thursday.

In his defence, the court was told he had already paid 16m Malawian kwacha ($16,000; £12,500) to the government to compensate his victims and for social responsibility activities in the community.

He said he had made his videos in order to spread Chinese culture to the local community.

Source: Africafeeds.com