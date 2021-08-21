Burkina Faso, a program to build resilience to food insecurity in the Sahel (P2RS)

Though affected by the political upheavals in Burkina Faso, the Programme to Build Resilience to Food and Nutrition Insecurity in the Sahel (P2RS), created to “strengthen the resilience of vulnerable populations to food and nutrition insecurity by addressing the structural causes of acute and chronic food and nutrition crises,” has not deviated from its objectives. Focusing in particular on the women empowerment and paying special attention to young children, the P2RS aims to develop rural infrastructure in the areas of hydro-agriculture, forestry, pastoral, fisheries and nutrition; improve productivity and increase agro-sylvo-pastoral, fisheries and beekeeping production on a sustainable basis; promote the economy of post-harvest sectors and access to markets; improve the nutritional quality of food and facilitate its accessibility to vulnerable populations.

The P2RS has benefited the most vulnerable populations in 92 communes in six administrative regions of Burkina Faso, including the Centre, Centre-South, Centre-West, Central Plateau, Boucle du Mouhoun and Sahel regions.

