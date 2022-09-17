Watch Moment Wizkid ‘Drops’ From Sky Into Accor Arena Concert 

Nigerian singer, Ayo Balogun popularly known as Wizkid made a grand entrance at the sold-out Accor Arena concert, in France.

Naija News reports that Wizkid, on Friday night, 16th September put on a dramatic entrance into the show after descending from the sky into the 20,000 Accor Arena for his performance in Paris.

The singer who made history as the first-ever African artist to headline the biggest music festival in the whole world sold out the Accor Arena in France in less than 5 minutes.

The ‘bad to me’ singer thrilled his french fans with some of his greatest hits from his vast and rich catalogue of music, giving them an unforgettable experience at the show.

Wizkid had earlier announced his upcoming concert before the Grammy Awards, the singer has offered his fans a bit of fresh air following a disappointing end of the Grammy Awards.

Furthermore, the Wizkid joins Burna Boy as the only Nigerian artist to sell out the Accor Arena.

Watch video below;

Wizkid Calls First Son, A Rockstar

Meanwhile, Wizkid, has called his first son, Boluwatife ‘a rockstar’ after ignoring his phone calls.

Naija News reports that the father of three, in a video shared on social media, noted that he had earlier missed Tife’s call whilst attending to personal stuffs, then decided to return the call, in which Tife refused to pick up.

The singer who was visibly surprised by his son actions called him a ‘Rockstar’, after an aide in the car with him suggested possible reasons Tife had ignored his calls.

Wizkid, in response, said Tife could never go to bed early, as that is impossible because he knows his son and he rarely sleeps early.

The father of three made excuses for his boy, noting that he’s probably doing something or playing games.

Sourced From Nigerian Music