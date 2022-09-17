Ten Nigerians Doing Amazingly Well In Canada

For many Nigerians, leaving their home country and migrating to Canada is a means to an end – the end being the provision of a better life for their children, better education, and a higher standard of living. But on the sidelines, they have continued to excel in their chosen careers.

Some believe it is a result of the urgency of their demands and the resolve to give their children better than what they had, others believe it is a product of an innate talent and the enabling environment Canada provides. Regardless of the reason, Nigerians have continued to demonstrate their value in the diaspora and shine in their respective fields. Here are ten Nigerians who are doing amazingly well in Canada:

Chika Oriuwa

A physician, spoken word artist, writer, activist, and current member of the 2022 Maclean’s Power List, Chika Stacy Oriuwa is a true role model for many Nigerians. Although she was born in Canada, she is originally of Nigerian descent and is very proud of her origins. She was the sole valedictorian at the University of Toronto Faculty of Medicine and has since used her experiences to fight against systemic racism in medicine and healthcare. In 2021, she was named as a Barbie Role Model Program honoree.

Nonso Amadi

Nonso Amadi is a Nigerian singer and songwriter based in Canada. Although he studied in the United Kingdom for some years, he moved to Canada to acquire his master’s degree and has stayed there ever since. He released his most successful single, Tonight, in 2019.

Amen Ogbongbemiga

Born in Lagos, Ogbongbemiga has made a name for himself in football. He moved to Canada in 2011 and joined his high school football team. Since then, he has continued to work hard in order to place his name among the best Canadian footballers. In 2021, the Canadian football talent signed a contract with the Los Angeles Chargers, although he hopes to be drafted into the NFL.

Rochelle Okoye

For those with a keen sense of sight, you may recognize Rochelle as a stunt woman from hit TV series and movies like Arrow, The 100, Deadpool, and many more. But before this Nigerian Canadian stepped into the entertainment industry, she was a pro-boxer, a model, and a British National Gymnastics Champion for 3 years straight. After leaving gymnastics due to a lack of love for the sport, she moved back to Canada and has excelled as a stunt woman.

Daniel Igali

Daniel is a Canadian freestyle wrestler originally from Bayelsa, Nigeria. He moved to Canada in 1994, won a gold medal for Canada at the 2000 Summer Olympic Games, and another gold at the 2002 Commonwealth Games. He was inducted into Canada’s Sports Hall of Fame in 2007. Although he still lives in Canada, he now coaches the Nigerian National Wrestling Team.

Stella Umeh

CEO and founder of The Ivory Elephant Group and TIEG Wellness, Stella Umeh is an Olympian turned entrepreneur. She is a former gymnast who represented Canada multiple times at the Commonwealth Games and won three gold medals. In 2021, she was inducted into the Legends Row of Mississauga.

Yejide Kilanko

Born in Ibadan, Yejide moved to the United States in 2000, and in 2004, she moved to Ontario, Canada, where she became a citizen. Although she works as a paediatric therapist, she is a best-selling author who enlivens her feminism through her books. Her debut novel, Daughters Who Walk This Path, was a Canadian national fiction bestseller for weeks and was on the Globe and Mail’s list of 100 best books of 2012. Her manuscript, Moldable Women, was also shortlisted for the Guernica Prize for Literary Fiction in 2019.

Lonzo Nzekwe

Lonzo Nzekwe, co-founder of FEVA TV, is a Toronto based filmmaker that has continued to do well in Canada. His second film, Meet the Parents, won the Best Short Film award at the 2016 Africa Movies Academy Awards.

Kenneth Oguzie

Recipient of the Most Inspiring Immigrant in the Maritime Award 2021, Oguzie moved to Canada in 2014 and founded the Africa-Canada Trade and Investment Venture. Eight years later, he is a successful businessman and a well-recognized entrepreneur in Eastern Canada.

Masai Ujuri “(born 7 July 1970) is a Nigerian-Kenyan-Canadian professional basketball executive and former player and is the president of basketball operations of the Toronto Raptors in the National Basketball Association (NBA). As president, Ujiri worked to usher in a period of sustained success, helping the team win its first NBA championship in 2019” – Wikipedia

Sourced From Nigerian Music