UCL: Nigerian music star, Peter Okoye in Naples to watch Osimhen against AC Milan

Nigerian music superstar, Peter Okoye, has stormed the city of Naples in Italy ahead of Tuesday’s (today) UEFA Champions League clash between Napoli and AC Milan.

Okoye will be at the Estadio Diego Armando Maradona to support his friend, Victor Osimhen, later tonight.

The popular musician announced his presence in the city for the quarter-final second-leg clash through social media.

“Reporting LIVE from Napoli🇮🇹 to support my G @victorosimhen9 #NapoliVsAcMilan 🤞🏾👌🏾,” Okoye wrote on his Twitter handle, accompanied by a short video.

Osimhen will be hoping to help Napoli overturn a first-leg 1-0 deficit and secure a place in the semi-finals.

The 24-year-old missed the first-leg with a muscle injury.

