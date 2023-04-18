Video : Nigerian music superstar Peter Okoye in Naples to watch Osimhen against AC Milan 

Nigerian music megastar Peter Okoye has revealed that he is in the city of Naples to watch Napoli’s must-win Champions League quarterfinal second-leg tie against AC Milan on Tuesday evening as a show of support for his compatriot and Super Eagles forward, Victor Osimhen.

Osimhen missed the first leg due to an injury which also saw him sit out two league games for Napoli.

He returned to action on Saturday in the Serie A table-toppers barren draw against Hellas Verona as a second half substitute.

Napoli manager Luciano Spalletti has hinted at Osimhen starting tonight’s encounter against the Rossoneri.

​The Serie A top scorer will have to be at his clinical best for Napoli to advance to the semifinals of the Champions League for the first time in the club’s history.

They lost the first leg 1-0 and will have their hands full against a side they are yet to beat this season.

​Okoye revealed on his Twitter handle that he is presently in Naples to support Osimhen ahead of tonight’s showdown with AC Milan.

Osimhen has bagged four goals for Napoli in the Champions League this season and will be hoping he can extend his goal tally and keep the club’s Champions League hopes alive.

The 24-year-old has been included in the matchday squad announced by Napoli on Tuesday morning.

Abdulkareem Abdulhamid

