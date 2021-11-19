‘TikTok who?’ Adele is only interested in making music for her generation

Adele’s new album 30 is a detailed narration of everything she has been through in the past few years. The British songstress has been delivering quality music since 2008. In an interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, she was firm on the fact that she won’t make music solely for the popular video-sharing app, TikTok.

ALSO READ: ‘She’s a different type of talented’: Adele officially releases ’30’! [watch]

THE POWER OF TIKTOK

Several artists all over the world have credited TikTok for propelling their music careers. TikTok is one of the easiest and quickest ways to get your music out there.

South Africa’s very own Lloyiso Gijina said TikTok has opened a lot of doors for him.

“On TikTok, you have a lot of reach; you reach international people; record labels. I don’t know the full story of how they [Republic Records] found me online, but I know it’s through one of my covers If I Die Young,” explaind Lloyiso.

Nigerian artist CKay submitted his single Love Nwantiti to his record label in 2019 but he said it was overlooked. Two years later, the song sparked a dance challenge on TikTok which scored the artist his first Billboard Hot 100 hit.

ADELE ON TIKTOK

In an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music, Adele shared that there was a brief conversation around her creating music for TikTok. “We’ve really got to make sure these 14-year-olds know who you are,” she was told.

“They’ve all got mums,” she responded.

She made it clear that she was not interested in making music for TikTok. She would rather make music for people who are “on her level”.

“If everyone is making music for TikTok…Who’s making the music for my generation? Who’s making the music for my peers? I will do that job gladly.” “I’d rather cater to people who are on my level in terms of like the amount of time we’ve spent on earth and all the things we’ve been through.” “I don’t want 12-year-olds listening to this record, it’s a bit too deep.”

“The 13 and 14-year-olds are all committing themselves to doing therapy…That’s my vibe because that’s what I was doing. I’m more concerned with how this record can help them.”

ALSO READ: ‘One and Only’: Did Rich Paul pop the question to Adele? [photos]

OFFICIAL RELEASE OF ‘30’

Adele released her new album 30 on Friday 19 November. The 12-track album has already received incredible reviews from music critics.

Adele’s fans around the world have not stopped raving about the release! One fan praised the album saying it was perfect.

LISTEN TO ADELE PERFORM ‘TO BE LOVED’ HERE

[embedded content]

Sourced From Nigerian Music