MultiChoice Nigeria festive line-up includes African and gospel music
MultiChoice Nigeria has announced pop-up channels, major sporting events and a special line-up for DStv and GOtv customers this festive season. It will offer a dedicated Holiday channel showing live broadcasts of The Afrima Awards celebrating African musical heritage on 21 November, “The Experience”, an annual gospel music concert on 03 December, “Unusual Praise” on 10 December, “Akwa Ibom Christmas Carol” on 17 December and “The Lituation concert experience” on Boxing Day (26 December).