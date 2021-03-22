Singer Teni Reacts After Her Album, ‘Wondaland’ Was Rubbished

U

Popular Nigerian singer, Teniola Apata, professionally known as Teni, has found an hilarious reply for a Twitter user who rubbished her debut studio album, ‘Wondaland’.

The netizen had asked why the ‘Billionaire’ crooner would release an album full of 17 tracks, further stating that no one would listen to such.

“Why Teni go put 17 songs for album,who be her fan? Na who get fans they do somethings o.”

Replying the troll, the 28-year-old wrote:

“Who paid you? Return their money!!!!! Weyrey”

The singer released her album on Friday, March 19th to critical acclaim and commercial acceptance.

The only featured artist on the album is Davido.

See the exchange below: