 Singer, Portable, welcomes fourth child with third baby mama

Controversial Singer, Habeeb Okikiola, also known as Portable, has come out to celebrate the birth of his fourth child from third baby mama.

Portable while celebrating the arrival of his new baby shared a picture of himself and the baby with the capture below:

“Thank u Łörd for the Gift of Life…AKOREDE Omolalomi Badmus ⭐️⭐️⭐️itz a new bouncing baby Bõi😁 Congrats to Myself & the mother @honey_berry25 Iyawo IKA😃 December 10th de Day de Réàl fame came & same dec.10th I welcomed a new baby Bõi God no dey disappoint. Akoi Grace Kinimah Fajah Dr. ZEH Nation.”

