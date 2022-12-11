Wizkid to appease fans after abandoning them at Accra concert

– Advertisement –





Nigerian Afrobeat sensation, Wizkid, officially known as Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, left thousands of fans disappointed at a concert in Accra Sports Stadium over the weekend.

The concert which was scheduled to take place on Saturday, December 10, 2022, has been described by many as a total waste of time and money.

The patrons who had paid huge sums of money with the expectation of seeing the musician mount the stage to thrill them were left disappointed after he failed to turn up, despite tweeting about it earlier in the day.

According to various commentaries sighted on social media about the concert, the DJ and MC for the events were left to keep the crowd going for over two hours after some acts like Yaw Tog mounted the stage to perform.

Despite the long wait, Wizkid and the other headline musicians failed to turn up at the concert.

– Advertisement –



A lot of people who purchased the tickets then requested that the musician refunded their money to them.

In a release, the organizers said Wizkid breached the contractual obligation. They promised to refund the cost of the tickets to their fans.

The musician has responded to the incident and cited lack of safety and production challenges for his inability to show up.

– Advertisement –





He offered to put up a show soon to appease his fans, according to a statement on social media.

This was expected to be Wizkid’s third show in Ghana, having made his debut alongside the celebrated Akon in 2018.

The event was put together by the Finali Entertainment Group, the parent company of Live Hub Entertainment.

Other notable names in the music scene of Ghana who were supposed to also be on stage are R2Bees, King Promise, Eugy, Efya, Darko Vibes, Kelvyn Boy, Gyakie, Yaw Tog, Asaaka Boy, among others.

Source: Africafeeds.com

Sourced From Nigerian Music