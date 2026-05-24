You are here
Europe 

Security Council LIVE: Human cost of Ukraine war, a pattern that ‘defies’ international law, says senior UN aid official

Village Reporter

The Security Council is meeting at the request of Russia which on Friday accused Ukraine of targeting a student dormitory overnight in the occupied Luhansk region, reportedly killing six people – including children – and injuring dozens. Kyiv has denied targeting the civilian building, saying it had struck a Russian military drone command headquarters, according to news reports. Follow live coverage below and for full meetings coverage of the council, click here. Source UN News

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterPost on X
FollowFollow us
PinterestSave

Related posts

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Social media & sharing icons powered by UltimatelySocial