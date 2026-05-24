Security Council LIVE: Human cost of Ukraine war, a pattern that ‘defies’ international law, says senior UN aid official
The Security Council is meeting at the request of Russia which on Friday accused Ukraine of targeting a student dormitory overnight in the occupied Luhansk region, reportedly killing six people – including children – and injuring dozens. Kyiv has denied targeting the civilian building, saying it had struck a Russian military drone command headquarters, according to news reports. Follow live coverage below and for full meetings coverage of the council, click here. Source UN News