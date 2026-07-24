South African, German foreign ministers hold talks in Pretoria

Germany’s Federal Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dr Johann Wadephul met with South Africa’s foreign minister, Ronald Lamola with talks that would focus on growing the economy and accelerating the Just Energy Transition and addressed pressing global challenges.

Dr Wadephul also responded to questions about the exclusion of South Africa in G20 summit in Florida by the United States.

“(We) will of course be willing to make South Africa’s concerns be heard within the G20 framework, and above all, I am counting on this interruption not being permanent, but rather that South Africa will be able to participate again as a full member of the G20 Council next year.”, Wadephul said.

Whereas, Lamola questioned, if the founding member (South Africa) of the G20 is excluded, can it still be called G20.

“this founding member did not voluntarily sit out the G20, but is the chairperson or the presidency of the G20 that has excluded this founding member from the table. Can you still call this a G20?”, Lamola said during conference.