WHO and Switzerland cement cooperation until 2028

WHO and Switzerland have announced the renewal of their cooperation strategy for the period 2024-2028. In 2013, Switzerland became the first high-income country in the WHO European Region to pilot a cooperation strategy with WHO (hereafter referred to as the WHO-Switzerland Cooperation Strategy). In 2022, WHO and Switzerland jointly decided to update and renew this cooperation strategy, which was done on 4 March 2025 at the Regional Office of the WHO in Copenhagen, Denmark.Source WHO